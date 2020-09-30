35 new cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,112.

Those cases include 13 men and 22 women, ranging in age from 6-years-old to 75-years-old.

There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,783 (57.3%)
  • 38301: 1,001 (32.2%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 46 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 33 (1%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 993 (32%)
  • White: 1,323 (42.5%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 77 (2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 60 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 648 (21%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,727 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,384 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,731 (88%)
  • Not recovered: 239 (8%)
  • Better: 44 (1%)
  • Unknown: 32 (1%)
  • Deaths: 66 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 135 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 404 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 594 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 471 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 418 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 453 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 331 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 174 (6%)
  • 80+: 123 (4%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.5%)
