35 new cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,112.
Those cases include 13 men and 22 women, ranging in age from 6-years-old to 75-years-old.
There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,783 (57.3%)
- 38301: 1,001 (32.2%)
- 38356: 53 (1.7%)
- 38391: 40 (1.3%)
- 38366: 46 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.1%)
- 38313: 50 (1.6%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 33 (1%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 993 (32%)
- White: 1,323 (42.5%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 77 (2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 60 (2%)
- Unspecified: 648 (21%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,727 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,384 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,731 (88%)
- Not recovered: 239 (8%)
- Better: 44 (1%)
- Unknown: 32 (1%)
- Deaths: 66 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 135 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 404 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 594 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 471 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 418 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 453 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 331 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 174 (6%)
- 80+: 123 (4%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.5%)