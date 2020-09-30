Benton County residents enjoy annual fair

CAMDEN, Tenn. — It was all bright lights and big talent at the Benton County Fair on Wednesday.

“We wanted to give the community something to look forward to, to get out, and be outside. We all voted as a board to go ahead and put on the fair this year,” said Benton County Fair Board member Andrew Jones.

From games and rides to food and some classics, lot’s of fun filled the Benton County Fairgrounds. Community members say they’re excited to even have a fair.

“It’s just good to get out and just be around people, and just hang out and have a good time,” said Camden resident Krik Bomar.

“In the year of 2020, where there’s been so many uncertain things, it’s been great to see our community come together and enjoy something that we all love so much,” said Katelyn Spivey, a Camden resident.

There are some changes this year.

You’re asked to social distance, stay home if you’ve had a recent fever, and use the sanitizing stations placed throughout the midway.

Wearing a mask isn’t required, but it’s highly recommended.

“Just be smart about it, be courteous. We don’t want anyone to get sick down here. We don’t want anyone to come down with anything, but we want everyone to come out and have a great time,” Jones said.

One competitor in the “Magic Valley’s Got Talent” show explained why she wanted to sing in the show.

“I just wanted to help Benton County out, and just get out and have some fun,” said singer Hayden Peek.

The Benton County fair wraps up Saturday night.