Cold Front Coming Through Tonight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, September 30th

It’s been a picture-perfect day across West Tennessee with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but it’s going to be the warmest day until the middle of next week. A cold front will come through West Tennessee tonight ushering in another cold-snap for the area. Temperatures will be well below average with highs that are more typical for mid-November than for early October!

TONIGHT

The cold front will come through bringing clouds back overnight but only briefly. We'll be dry with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise Thursday.



Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the first day of October tomorrow. Expect it to be breezy again but this time winds from the northwest will keep highs in the lower 70s.

