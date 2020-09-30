Free COVID-19 testing held in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — COVID-19 is still making an impact on the community. A local college thinks your knowledge of your own tested status could potentially change that.

Ministry Alliance, a non-profit organization and local college teamed together with the hope of making an impact on the community.

Wednesday morning, Church Alive joined Red Code Coalition to serve and provide COVID-19 testing.

“That’s one of our priorities at Lane College, that we are committed to the health safety and well being of not only our students, but also the community,” said Darlette Samuels, the Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Lane College.

“Whether the access is or isn’t here, people are still contracting the virus, and it is just important that you know their status so that you don’t go out and infect other people,” said Church Alive Director of Business Darcell Streeter.

Red Code Minister Lovell Hayes says if we are going to come together again, as a church in worship, we must get past this.

“We want people to know being tested and things like that is okay. It’s not something we ought to be afraid of, it’s something we need to do,” Hayes said.

Lane College President Logan Hampton says his own life has been affected by the virus both personally and professionally. He says, with the stadium being empty, he wants to put it to good use.

“We have said to our students ‘WWSS.’ Wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and self-check. That last one, of self check, know your status as it relates to COVID-19,” Hampton said.

Officials say the people who were tested will receive their results in two to seven days. They will be emailed if negative and phone called if positive.

The testing started at 9 a.m. and ran until 1 p.m.