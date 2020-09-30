Jackson, Madison County fire departments to host free smoke alarm drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to provide free smoke alarms and other materials for the Fire Prevention Week campaign.

With cooking being a lead cause of home fires, the campaign aims to educate people about the simple actions they can take to keep themselves safe.

On October 10, you can sign-up to receive free smoke alarms and other safety materials from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Kroger — 941 N Parkway, Jackson

Food Rite — 1007-1013 E Chester St., Jackson

The Madison County Fire Department is also hosting a smoke alarm and address marker drive on October 4 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Food Giant — Christmasville Rd, Jackson

Food Giant — South Highland, Jackson

There you can sign up to have free smoke alarms installed, as well as purchase a $20 double-sided address marker made by firefighters.

For more information, contact the Jackson Fire Department at (731) 425-8690 or the Madison County Fire Department at (731) 424-5577.