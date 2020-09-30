JPD provides update on Delta Faucet active shooter report

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update on the active shooter report from Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m., officers with Jackson police were sent to Delta Faucet for an active shooter report, according to a news release.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured. The release says the individual in question was identified and that a BB gun was recovered.

The Jackson Police Department says charges are pending because the individual made threats to bystanders.