Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/20 – 09/30/20 September 30, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Samantha Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident 2/13Ashley Hartfield Driving on revoked/suspended license 3/13Christopher Roland Public intoxication 4/13Donovan Burton Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest 5/13Gerome Smith Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license 6/13Jameon Tipler Evading arrest, leaving the scene of accident 7/13Jeromy Swain Failure to appear 8/13Jimmie Woods Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 9/13Jimmy Kidd Stalking 10/13Latoya Owens Aggravated domestic assault 11/13Mariah Landers Assault 12/13Michael Calhoun Driving on revoked/suspended license 13/13Ronald Carmon Theft of property less than $1,000 The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.