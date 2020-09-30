Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/20 – 09/30/20

1/13 Samantha Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident

2/13 Ashley Hartfield Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/13 Christopher Roland Public intoxication

4/13 Donovan Burton Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest

5/13 Gerome Smith Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/13 Jameon Tipler Evading arrest, leaving the scene of accident

7/13 Jeromy Swain Failure to appear

8/13 Jimmie Woods Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/13 Jimmy Kidd Stalking

10/13 Latoya Owens Aggravated domestic assault



11/13 Mariah Landers Assault

12/13 Michael Calhoun Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/13 Ronald Carmon Theft of property less than $1,000



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.