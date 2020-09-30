Sunny, Breezy And Warm!

Weather Update: Wednesday, September 30 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another chilly start to the morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. For today, it will be quite a bit warmer overall compared to yesterday. This will be a warm response to the cold front dropping south across the Central Plains this morning. It will be a bit on the breezy side. Winds will be between 10-15 mph with gust over 20 mph. Otherwise expect wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures climbing to around 79° this afternoon.