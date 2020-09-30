TWRA changes hunting regulations, works to contain chronic wasting disease

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Many have already planned their first deer hunt of the season — a time to get out the house, away from others, and take part in a yearly tradition. But hunters in West Tennessee will need to be on the lookout this year for chronic wasting disease, an issue that has not gone away.

“10 thousand samples came from the CWD area here in West Tennessee, and we’re now at over 670 positive animals on the landscape in West Tennessee,” said Amy Snider, outreach and communications for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Crockett, Gibson, McNairy and Lauderdale Counties have all been added to the high risk areas.

That’s why for this deer season, the TWRA has made some changes to help control the spread of CWD.

“We’re encouraging hunters to kill more deer,” Snider said. “And we have actually changed some of our hunting regulations. You’ll be able to hunt with a rifle more than you’ve ever been able to in West Tennessee, you can kill more antlered deer than you’ve ever been able to in West Tennessee.”

The TWRA knows they have outbreaks in Hardeman and Fayette Counties, but more samples are needed from areas like Madison County.

And it’s never been an easier time to get those samples processed.

“The easiest way to do it, is to take your deer to a processor, take your deer to a taxidermist. Or if you’re someone who processes your meat at home, we have 32 plus locations of freezers — drop off freezers,” Snider said.

The unfortunate truth is that CWD is here to stay. However, you can play a vital role in limiting the spread within the region and across the state.

“The more tests we do, that helps us make informed decisions on managing the disease, and where it is located,” Snider said.

To find out where you can drop off your deer, click here.