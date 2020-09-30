Union City man sentenced on meth related charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Union City man has been sentenced to federal prison on methamphetamine related charges.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Ryan Decker was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth on Wednesday.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department recovered a small amount of meth and firearms during a search warrant in 2018 in Martin, according to the release.

The release says the investigation was then expanded to include Decker and others.

He was arrested later in 2018 after delivering two ounces of meth to an agreed upon location, according to the release.

The release says that Decker was indicted with others in June of 2019 for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual

methamphetamine.

Decker was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison with five years of supervised release, according to the release.