197,432 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,501 deaths, 846 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 197,432 a total of cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, October 1. In addition, 2,501 people have died and 846 are currently hospitalized. Another 180,781 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 7,857 probable cases of COVID-19 and an 102 additional COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,243

Bedford County – 1,387

Benton County – 343

Bledsoe County – 866

Blount County – 2,616

Bradley County – 2,998

Campbell County – 474

Cannon County – 309

Carroll County – 934

Carter County — 1,199

Cheatham County – 832

Chester County – 656

Claiborne County – 450

Clay County – 246

Cocke County – 765

Coffee County – 1,318

Crockett County — 565

Cumberland County – 1,234

Davidson County – 26,940

Decatur County – 545

DeKalb County – 578

Dickson County – 1,309

Dyer County – 1,465

Fayette County – 1,239

Fentress County – 593

Franklin County – 1,017

Gibson County – 1,773

Giles County – 659

Grainger County – 408

Greene County – 1,189

Grundy County – 343

Hamblen County – 1,971

Hamilton County – 9,741

Hancock County – 110

Hardeman County — 1,598

Hardin County – 1,089

Hawkins County – 850

Haywood County — 1,020

Henderson County — 1,206

Henry County — 644

Hickman County – 624

Houston County – 272

Humphreys County – 279

Jackson County – 343

Jefferson County – 1,171

Johnson County – 757

Knox County – 9,737

Lake County – 929

Lauderdale County – 1,030

Lawrence County – 1,122

Lewis County — 214

Lincoln County – 651

Loudon County – 1,239

Macon County – 1,073

Madison County – 3,096

Marion County – 560

Marshall County – 794

Maury County – 2,472

McMinn County – 1,179

McNairy County — 938

Meigs County – 232

Monroe County – 1,094

Montgomery County – 3,178

Moore County — 188

Morgan County — 327

Obion County — 1,244

Overton County – 791

Perry County – 154

Pickett County — 130

Polk County – 413

Putnam County – 3,419

Rhea County – 870

Roane County – 926

Robertson County – 2,266

Rutherford County – 9,579

Scott County – 227

Sequatchie County – 249

Sevier County – 2,698

Shelby County – 31,321

Smith County – 762

Stewart County — 221

Sullivan County – 2,290

Sumner County – 4,968

Tipton County – 1,874

Trousdale County – 1,676

Unicoi County – 293

Union County — 390

Van Buren County – 168

Warren County – 1,091

Washington County – 2,406

Wayne County – 1,509

Weakley County — 1,248

White County – 864

Williamson County – 5,455

Wilson County – 3,636

Out of state – 2,965

Pending – 3,108

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 264

Asian – 1,822

Black or African-American – 35,791

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 151

Other/Multiracial – 23,609

White – 108,862

Pending – 26,933

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 132,560

Hispanic – 25,358

Pending – 39,514

Gender:

Female – 100,967

Male – 94,690

Pending – 1,775

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.