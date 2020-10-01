5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,117 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,117.

Those new cases include two men and three women, ranging in age from 30-years-old to 86-years-old

There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,787 (57.3%)

38301: 1,002 (32.2%)

38356: 53 (1.7%)

38391: 40 (1.3%)

38366: 46 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 50 (1.6%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 33 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 996 (32%)

White: 1,323 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 77 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 60 (2%)

Unspecified: 650 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,730 (55.5%)

Male: 1,386 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,782 (89%)

Not recovered: 206 (7%)

Better: 30 (1%)

Unknown: 33 (1%)

Deaths: 66 (2%)

Age: