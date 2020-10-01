A Blast Of Cooler Air Arrives

Weather Update – 7:30 a.m. – Thursday, October 1st

We say goodbye to September which featured 7 days where it rained and mostly dry days of 23 last month. We came in at just less than a quarter of an inch above average normal for the month at 3.60 inches monthly total. The weather ahead looks mostly dry for the first couple of weeks of October.

A cold front brings a noticeable change to our weather ahead as temperatures had already dropped to the lower 40’s in Paris this morning. Today will feature much cooler temperatures in the lower 70’s at best with sharply dropping temperatures overnight. Temperatures will be well below average with highs that are more typical for early or middle November than for early October!

TODAY

Mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 72 and light northwest winds. A cool night ahead as well with mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 40. Spotty areas could see upper 30’s!



