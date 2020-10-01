Carl Perkins Center holds online auction

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Carl Perkins Center is holding an online auction, and it has already begun.

The Center launched its ‘Digital Auction for a Digital Age’ on Thursday, according to a news release.

The release says the bidding will continue to 3 p.m. on October 15. Categories include home decor, fashion, food tools, and more.

The release says the auction will help raise funds for Carl Perkins Center.

To take part in the auction or to see what is available, click here.