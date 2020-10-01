Chilly Weather for High School Football Games Friday Night

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, October 1st

Temperatures will be trending colder after last night’s cold front! Expect our highs to be in the 60s over the next couple of days, but it’s our morning temperatures that will be especially chilly. Our temperatures will be coldest on Saturday morning before we start another warming trend heading into next week.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, light winds will allow for temperatures to drop into the lower 40s at the coolest point of the night. A brisk, November-like day awaits us on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a chance for even colder weather tomorrow night. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to track the weather where you are!



Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with high temperatures only in the lower to middle 60s during the afternoon. Football games Friday night will have temperatures in the 50s and 40s – so dress warmly! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

