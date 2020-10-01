City of Jackson unveils new pothole repair machine

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is boasting a new machine as part of their efforts to keep city roads safe and smooth.

“We should be able to see more work done throughout the city as opposed to working on the same things over and over again,” said Mayor Scott Conger.

Mayor Conger said this new pothole repair machine is different than the ones they’ve had in the past.

Instead of patching the holes, it gets rid of the hole altogether, making the $100,000 price tag worth it.

“With our finite resources, we can’t go in and repave every street,” Conger said. “We have to make sure the life of our streets lasts a little longer than we have right now. By repairing the streets and not having to go back and fill in those potholes, it’s a money-saver in the long run and gives us better infrastructure as well.”

The machine actually recycles the asphalt that’s already on the ground and heats up to almost 400 degrees.

“It’s a permanent fix. Our pothole patcher was just a temporary fix,” said street department superintendent Johnny Weddle.

Weddle says it’ll make his workers’ lives easier, and your quality of life better.

“I know the citizens and taxpayers will get their money’s worth now,” Weddle said.

Weddle also said their turnaround time on street repairs is about 24 hours.

If you see a pothole, just call 311.