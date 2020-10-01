Factory donates $5,000 to local school for PPE

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pope Elementary received a generous donation from a local factory Thursday morning.

Representatives from Owens-Corning presented the school with a $5,000 check.

The factory is a partner in education with the school, so when the school requested help getting personal protective equipment, they stepped up to the plate.

Harry Allen described the relationship the school has with the company.

“We’ve always helped them out with other things they need, backpacks, school supplies, hand sanitizer, things of that nature, so this is one of the ways we wanted to give back as well,” Allen said.

The school will use the check to buy PPE, among other things.