Fire department presents proposal for new equipment to city leaders

JACKSON, Tenn. — City officials previewed the agenda for this month’s upcoming city council meeting.

“We’ve spent a lot of time on it, and we definitely think the fire department needs a new apparatus,” said Jackson Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Don Friddle.

At Thursday’s Jackson City Council agenda review meeting, Friddle and Jackson Fire Chief Darryl Samuels gave a presentation to both Mayor Scott Conger and the city council on their proposed lease/purchase agreement.

The department wants to replace aging equipment.

“We’re sitting in a position where our maintenance costs are very high. Last year we paid roughly some $370,000 in maintenance costs just to keep the trucks on the road,” Friddle said.

“The time that the vehicles are out of service and being repaired is also important to us. We want to keep that to a minimum that way the taxpayers can benefit from it,” Friddle said.

City leaders say the need for new equipment isn’t a new concern.

“We identified the need for these new fire apparatus back, almost a little over a year ago, when we did our five year capital needs plan,” said Councilman Paul Taylor.

Fire department leaders want to replace seven pieces of equipment, consisting of five fire engines, one ladder truck and one tower truck.

Friddle says the department is asking for up to $5 million to replace the equipment. They’re confident they can come in under budget.

“We’re very optimistic. We’ve got a lot of support and a lot of positive comments, not just from the council members, but also from other folks we’ve talked about it with,” Friddle said.

Committee members say there are also equipment needs for the Jackson Police Department’s cruisers.

Also discussed during the meeting was an ordinance to close a portion of the Rock a Billy alley and a Jackson police JAG Grant, among other things.

The city council meeting will be Tuesday at 9 a.m.