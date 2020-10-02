18-year-old charged with vandalism in LANA area

JACKSON, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged with vandalism after reports of graffiti in the Lambuth Neighborhood Area.

A news release from JPD says Julio Dominguez has been charged with vandalism.

Jackson police say they received multiple complaints about graffiti on fences and buildings in and around the LANA area in September.

Jackson police say Dominguez was identified with the help of the community.

The release says the investigation ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.