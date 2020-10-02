198,403 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,515 deaths, 842 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 198,403 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, October 2. In addition, 2,515 people have died and 842 are currently hospitalized. Another 182,166 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 8,015 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 105 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County –1,248
- Bedford County – 1,392
- Benton County – 343
- Bledsoe County – 867
- Blount County – 2,629
- Bradley County – 3,009
- Campbell County – 483
- Cannon County – 310
- Carroll County – 941
- Carter County — 1,206
- Cheatham County – 836
- Chester County – 659
- Claiborne County – 452
- Clay County – 246
- Cocke County – 774
- Coffee County – 1,330
- Crockett County — 566
- Cumberland County – 1,246
- Davidson County – 26,959
- Decatur County – 548
- DeKalb County – 579
- Dickson County – 1,314
- Dyer County – 1,476
- Fayette County – 1,241
- Fentress County – 605
- Franklin County – 1,022
- Gibson County – 1,785
- Giles County – 672
- Grainger County – 411
- Greene County – 1,198
- Grundy County – 352
- Hamblen County – 1,999
- Hamilton County – 9,789
- Hancock County – 110
- Hardeman County — 1,602
- Hardin County – 1,096
- Hawkins County – 860
- Haywood County — 1,028
- Henderson County — 1,209
- Henry County — 645
- Hickman County – 630
- Houston County – 284
- Humphreys County – 288
- Jackson County – 347
- Jefferson County – 1,189
- Johnson County – 764
- Knox County – 9,801
- Lake County – 928
- Lauderdale County – 1,031
- Lawrence County – 1,130
- Lewis County — 220
- Lincoln County – 655
- Loudon County – 1,249
- Macon County – 1,082
- Madison County – 3,109
- Marion County – 563
- Marshall County – 807
- Maury County – 2,486
- McMinn County – 1,186
- McNairy County — 946
- Meigs County – 234
- Monroe County – 1,101
- Montgomery County – 3,205
- Moore County — 189
- Morgan County — 330
- Obion County — 1,262
- Overton County – 801
- Perry County – 154
- Pickett County — 132
- Polk County – 414
- Putnam County – 3,443
- Rhea County – 878
- Roane County – 936
- Robertson County – 2,272
- Rutherford County – 9,624
- Scott County – 236
- Sequatchie County – 249
- Sevier County – 2,715
- Shelby County – 31,389
- Smith County – 763
- Stewart County — 226
- Sullivan County – 2,324
- Sumner County – 4,989
- Tipton County – 1,878
- Trousdale County – 1,682
- Unicoi County – 293
- Union County — 395
- Van Buren County – 168
- Warren County – 1,093
- Washington County – 2,435
- Wayne County – 1,513
- Weakley County — 1,252
- White County – 876
- Williamson County – 5,478
- Wilson County – 3,653
- Out of state – 2,964
- Pending – 3,125
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.
Race:
- American Indian or Alaska Native – 264
- Asian – 1,831
- Black or African-American – 35,919
- Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander –151
- Other/Multiracial – 23,584
- White – 109,561
- Pending – 27,093
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 133,419
- Hispanic – 25,408
- Pending – 39,576
Gender:
- Female – 101,515
- Male – 95,114
- Pending – 1,774
Clusters:
- Number of facilities with cases in the past 14 days – 149
- Number of facilities with cases in the past 14 days and 28 days – 95
- COVID-19 positive residents – 3,079
- Resident deaths – 375
- COVID-19 positive staff – 2,840
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.