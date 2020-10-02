198,403 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,515 deaths, 842 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 198,403 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, October 2. In addition, 2,515 people have died and 842 are currently hospitalized. Another 182,166 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 8,015 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 105 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County –1,248

Bedford County – 1,392

Benton County – 343

Bledsoe County – 867

Blount County – 2,629

Bradley County – 3,009

Campbell County – 483

Cannon County – 310

Carroll County – 941

Carter County — 1,206

Cheatham County – 836

Chester County – 659

Claiborne County – 452

Clay County – 246

Cocke County – 774

Coffee County – 1,330

Crockett County — 566

Cumberland County – 1,246

Davidson County – 26,959

Decatur County – 548

DeKalb County – 579

Dickson County – 1,314

Dyer County – 1,476

Fayette County – 1,241

Fentress County – 605

Franklin County – 1,022

Gibson County – 1,785

Giles County – 672

Grainger County – 411

Greene County – 1,198

Grundy County – 352

Hamblen County – 1,999

Hamilton County – 9,789

Hancock County – 110

Hardeman County — 1,602

Hardin County – 1,096

Hawkins County – 860

Haywood County — 1,028

Henderson County — 1,209

Henry County — 645

Hickman County – 630

Houston County – 284

Humphreys County – 288

Jackson County – 347

Jefferson County – 1,189

Johnson County – 764

Knox County – 9,801

Lake County – 928

Lauderdale County – 1,031

Lawrence County – 1,130

Lewis County — 220

Lincoln County – 655

Loudon County – 1,249

Macon County – 1,082

Madison County – 3,109

Marion County – 563

Marshall County – 807

Maury County – 2,486

McMinn County – 1,186

McNairy County — 946

Meigs County – 234

Monroe County – 1,101

Montgomery County – 3,205

Moore County — 189

Morgan County — 330

Obion County — 1,262

Overton County – 801

Perry County – 154

Pickett County — 132

Polk County – 414

Putnam County – 3,443

Rhea County – 878

Roane County – 936

Robertson County – 2,272

Rutherford County – 9,624

Scott County – 236

Sequatchie County – 249

Sevier County – 2,715

Shelby County – 31,389

Smith County – 763

Stewart County — 226

Sullivan County – 2,324

Sumner County – 4,989

Tipton County – 1,878

Trousdale County – 1,682

Unicoi County – 293

Union County — 395

Van Buren County – 168

Warren County – 1,093

Washington County – 2,435

Wayne County – 1,513

Weakley County — 1,252

White County – 876

Williamson County – 5,478

Wilson County – 3,653

Out of state – 2,964

Pending – 3,125

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 264

Asian – 1,831

Black or African-American – 35,919

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander –151

Other/Multiracial – 23,584

White – 109,561

Pending – 27,093

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 133,419

Hispanic – 25,408

Pending – 39,576

Gender:

Female – 101,515

Male – 95,114

Pending – 1,774

Clusters:

Number of facilities with cases in the past 14 days – 149

Number of facilities with cases in the past 14 days and 28 days – 95

COVID-19 positive residents – 3,079

Resident deaths – 375

COVID-19 positive staff – 2,840

