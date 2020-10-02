2020 Census adapts to challenging year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2020 Census has continued to adapt and delay some of their operations to protect everyone’s health and safety. Instead they are focused on getting the population count another way.

For the first time ever, people are able to complete their Census form by going online. They can call the Census, giving them the complete information or filling out the correct paper form.

Census workers apart of the Nonresponse Followup initiative go to knock on doors to assist those who have not followed up on their Census form.

They are social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, and using hand sanitizer to ensure the public and their safety.

“You still have time. It’s not too late. Please get your Census form in. If you have speak to family members, speak to friends who may not have and encourage them to be,” U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Coordinator Ronald Brown.

At this moment there is no deadline for the Census.