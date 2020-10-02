A November Like Morning For West Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:30 a.m. – Friday, October 2nd

Grab a jacket if you’re heading out this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the upper 30’s. A m

Expect our highs to be in the 60s over the next couple of days, but it’s our morning temperatures that will be especially chilly. Our temperatures will be coldest on Saturday morning before we start another warming trend heading into next week.

TODAY

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 60’s as a brisk, November-like day awaits us! Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to track the weather where you are!



Football games Friday night will have temperatures in the 50s and 40s – so dress warmly! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com