Annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ to kickoff Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each year family members, caretakers and people with Alzheimer’s from all over West Tennessee gather at Union University to put a stop to Alzheimer’s with a special event called “The Jackson Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

This year, participants can expect to see some changes in the event due to COVID-19.

Organizers say instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the city as a way to practice social distancing.

Funds raised at the event will go to the association to help it continue to provide care and support to families. The event will take place Saturday, October 3.

“You can view our online main stage platform at 8 a.m., walk safely in your neighborhood at 9 a.m. and visit our view only Promise Garden at Union University in Jackson from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.,” said Cristie Lester, Development Manager for Alzheimer’s Association.

Lester says the fundraising goal this year is $87,635. There are 133 people currently registered for the walk

She says she hopes the number will increase. If you would like to participate you can still register and donate until December 31.

For more information, click here.