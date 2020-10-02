Dora Ann Anthony Moss, age 79, resident of the Kirk Community in Fayette County, Tennessee and wife of the late Frank Moss, Jr., departed this life Thursday evening, October 1, 2020.

Dora was born November 11, 1940 in the Kirk Community to Perry Clarence Anthony and Mildred Margaret Hollowell Anthony. She received her education in Collierville and was married September 26, 1975 to Frank Andrew Moss, Jr. She was a member of Kirk Christian Church and was employed with Strike King Lure Company in Collierville for many years before her retirement in 2003. Dora loved animals and working with flowers.

Mrs. Moss is survived by four daughters, Debra Kunst (Lester) of Middleton, TN, Jackie Wilson (Chuck) of the Kirk Community, TN, Brenda Haddekin of Mississippi and Judy Coglin of Bartlett, TN; her son, Jerry Moss of Millington, TN; three sisters, Dianne Collins of Collierville, TN, Carolyn Dodd of Collierville, TN and Marilyn Anthony of Collierville, TN; her brother, Clarence Anthony of Collierville, TN; sixteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Moss, Jr. who died March 23, 2014; her parents, Perry and Mildred Anthony; and her daughter, Glenda Mullins.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Moss will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Thomas Foy officiating. Interment will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery at Collierville. A visitation for Mrs. Moss will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Lester Kunst, Chuck Wilson, Kevin Kunst, Laderius Kunst, Richard Collins, Michael Hughes and Jonathan Copeland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Kirk Christian Church, 6070 Raleigh-LaGrange Drive, Collierville, TN 38017.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.