Economic Recovery Group updates guidelines within Tennessee Pledge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Economic Recovery Group has updated guidelines within the Tennessee Pledge.

A news release from the Governor’s Office says the new guidelines are made to better align with recent Executive Orders and to allow businesses flexibility where social distancing protocols are in place.

According to the release, guidance now includes:

A focus on case-by-case flexibility and examples for incorporating social distancing.

Focusing on preventing transmission from close physical contact, rather than through surfaces.

Allowing hotels to resume valet and reopen unstaffed gyms.

Removal of the previous recommendation that playground close. However social distancing is still to be followed.

“Our businesses have gone to great lengths to put in place strong measures to protect their employees, customers and communities,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “The updated Tennessee Pledge enables businesses to better sustain best practices with foundational pieces that help lead to healthy communities and open businesses.”

