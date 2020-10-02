Educator of the Week: Kimberly Larkins

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

Kimberly Larkins is a first grade cyber teacher at Thelma Barker Elementary, and she has been a teacher for 31 years.

Larkins says that she had teachers in her life growing up that inspired her. She says she has always had a passion for children.

“Just to see those little light bulbs come on, and when they are learning something new or when they’re able to read fluently, it just makes everything worthwhile,” Larkins said.

She says being a teacher means learning and trying to improve oneself, to be able to be there for their students, and enjoying seeing their progress.

“It’s worth every sacrifice that we as teachers make,” Larkins said. “When you know that you’ve been able to positively impact students, it makes everything worthwhile.”

Larkins is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.