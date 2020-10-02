Humboldt man, car dealership team up to feed community

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man and a local car dealership delivered food to the community of Humboldt.

Maurice Patterson of Humboldt and the Lonnie Cobb car dealership have partnered together to deliver 75 meals to underprivileged children.

The drive-by service is every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Abundant Life Church in Humboldt. It is first come, first serve.

Patterson says what made them want to do this was wanting to reassure the youth that they always have someone in their corner.

“There is a rise in depression and suicide, and it’s a lot of youth not feeling cared for. It’s a lot of youth that are not being tended to,” Patterson said. “And I feel like one of the ways that I can reach them is by feeding them.”

Patterson also wants to send a huge thank you to Cash Saver of Humboldt for providing all of the supplies and food for the food giveaway.