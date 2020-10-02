Maudie Margie Voyles Robinson, age 82, resident of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and wife of the late Ronald Edward Robinson, Sr., departed this life Friday, September 25, 2020.

Maudie was born April 18, 1938 in Rossville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert Clifton Voyles and Virgie Kee Voyles, both of Somerville, Tennessee. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was married in 1961 to Ronald E. Robinson, Sr. Ronald was employed with Mobil Oil which included several job transfers. Due to that fact she has previously lived in Somerville, TN, Memphis, TN, Atlanta, GA, Norristown, PA, Hoffman Estates, IL and Plymouth Meeting, PA before his retirement.

Maudie was a homemaker throughout her life. She loved serving the Lord and being a mom. She was a dedicated-devoted-loving caregiver to her son with Cerebral Palsy. Maudie was an avid bowler for many years. As well as, the best “Grammy” her grandson, Zachariah, could have.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by her son, Ronald E. Robinson Jr. of Elk Grove Village, IL, her daughter, Sherry L. Hoffman (Glenn) of Blue Bell, PA and her son, Rodney W. Robinson of Plymouth Meeting, PA; her grandson, Zachariah R. Hoffman of Blue Bell, PA; two siblings, Mitchell (Inez) and Dureace; two sisters-in-law, Betty Jo and Ellen; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Robinson, Sr. who died June 17, 1993; her parents, Robert and Virgie Voyles; and her siblings, Kelsey, Edward, Virgil Kee, Audie, Cinderella, James, Dalton, her twin sister, Vaudie Margaret, Betty and Julian Lee “Juke”.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Robinson will be held at 12 noon Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Brother Jason Moore, pastor of Oakland First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Macon Cemetery in the Macon Community. A visitation for Mrs. Robinson will be from 11 A.M. until 12 noon Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. There will be a celebration of Maudie’s life held in Lena Parker’s home at 416 E. Main Street, Whiteville, TN 38075 following the funeral.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donald Voyles, Ricky Voyles, Michael Voyles, Jim Voyles, Keith Terry, Derrick Voyles and Joshua Pardue.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019.

