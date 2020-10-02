Milan hemp farm under investigation

MILAN, Tenn. — A hemp farm is under investigation in Milan.

A box being shipped to a Milan business led Drug Task Force agents to Hemp 2 Go, where agents say they were growing more than hemp.

The shipping company called the 28th Judicial Drug Task Force and told investigators that a broken box appeared to have marijuana inside.

Agents got a search warrant for the box and determined it was marijuana inside, and that multiple boxes were being sent to Hemp 2 Go, a licensed hemp farm outside Milan.

Agents say those boxes contained more than 1,000 marijuana plants.

Agents with the task force got a second search warrant for the Hemp 2 Go property on Caraway Hills Road outside Milan city limits. Investigators with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture joined them at the property.

Agents discovered the business was, in fact, growing hemp at the farm. They also had marijuana plants of different strains growing on the farm and that some plants appeared to have been thrown into a burn pile on the property.

Agents say two plots of plants on the farm did test positive as hemp plants, but those plants were “poorly maintained.”

Drug Task Force agents say that charges against the three owners — from California and Nashville — are pending. Those individuals have not been identified at this time.

The Drug Task Force says they have reached out to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and requested that Hemp 2 Go’s license be suspended.

The investigation is still ongoing. WBBJ reached out to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

They say if there are complaints about hemp growing sent to their agency, they search the location. If hemp is growing outside a licensed area or if marijuana is found, the agency contacts law enforcement.

It is unknown at this time if Hemp 2 Go has had their license suspended.