Mugshots : Madison County : 10/01/20 – 10/02/20 October 2, 2020

Carl Styer Schedule II drug violations
Bradley Crouch Failure to appear
Cedric Davis Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license
Corry Rice Aggravated burglary
Donnie Douglas Violation of community corrections
Erin Donaldson Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Gary Reeves Simple domestic assault
John Allison Aggravated domestic assault
Keisha Clay Assault
Marlon Robertson Hold for investigation
Megan Jackson Failure to appear
Montarious Rivers Violation of probation
Rodney Napper Driving under the influence
Terrica Tunstall Violation of probation
Timothy Lee Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/02/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.