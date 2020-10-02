Mugshots : Madison County : 10/01/20 – 10/02/20

1/15 Carl Styer Schedule II drug violations

2/15 Bradley Crouch Failure to appear

3/15 Cedric Davis Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/15 Corry Rice Aggravated burglary

5/15 Donnie Douglas Violation of community corrections



6/15 Erin Donaldson Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/15 Gary Reeves Simple domestic assault

8/15 John Allison Aggravated domestic assault

9/15 Keisha Clay Assault

10/15 Marlon Robertson Hold for investigation



11/15 Megan Jackson Failure to appear

12/15 Montarious Rivers Violation of probation

13/15 Rodney Napper Driving under the influence

14/15 Terrica Tunstall Violation of probation

15/15 Timothy Lee Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/02/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.