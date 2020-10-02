Potential for Temps in the 30s Again Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, October 2nd

Expect temperatures to be in the middle 50s at kickoff and then upper 40s by the final score of high school football games tonight. This will be the coldest Friday night yet of high school football season. We began October 2019 with highs in the mid 90s for the first three days of the month but it’s much colder starting October this year. Next week will feature a warming trend – good news for those who loved our weather in the 80s on Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Clear skies and calm winds are signs that it will be a cold night. We’ll drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s at the coldest point of the night, just barely warm enough to prevent frost from forming. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

Sunny skies will start our Saturday but we’ll get partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will peak around 70°F in the afternoon. Under cloudy skies, we’ll drop to the upper 40s at the coolest point of Saturday night – about 10°F warmer than it will be tonight. Scattered showers are expected to be back on Sunday, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

