Voter registration deadline approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Time is running out to get your voter registration in.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, October 5. Madison County Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley wants to make sure you’re fully prepared before coming in.

“If you want to vote, you have to register in the county where you live, and if you move to a different county, that does not automatically transfer. You have to go and you have to take responsibility for registering yourself to vote in your new county,” Buckley said.

The Madison County Election Commission Office is open until 4 p.m. daily, but Buckley also wants to point out that if you cannot make those hours, you are also always welcome to register to vote online at your convenience.

“In these times with our health concerns, we want to be as efficient as possible when everyone votes, so that means having your ducks lined up and you need to take responsibility for that. It keeps you safe, it keeps your neighbors safe, it keeps our poll workers safe,” Buckley said.

Buckley wants to stress the importance of registering to vote and what it means to have freedom of speech.

“I think it’s just important in these turbulent times that you take responsibility for being a citizen in the United States, and everyone should have a voice and we should all work together and make our choices for our government leaders,” Buckley said.

If you decide to register to vote in-person, you can head down to the Board of Elections Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If not, voter registrations will be accepted online until midnight and mail-in registrations will be processed as long as it has a postage stamp dated on or prior to October 5.

Buckley says it’s helpful, but not necessary, to have your voter registration card when you vote.

A photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or U.S. government is the only document required to vote in-person.

To register to vote, follow this link.