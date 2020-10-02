Voter registration for Nov. 3 election closes October 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — October 5 is the last day to register to vote in the November 3 General Election.

Please note that if you have moved to a new county since the last time you voted, you must register to vote in your new county.

Madison County residents can register online by clicking here.

Those who prefer to register in person can do so Monday at the Madison County Election Commission, located at 311 North Parkway in Jackson, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tennessee residents outside of Madison County can register online here.