West Tennesseans react to president, first lady contracting COVID-19

Ali Mason

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans are reacting to the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Several West Tennesseans say they don’t wish the virus on the president, whether or not they agree with him. Others think “it is what it is.”

Several think the president downplayed the virus, and they aren’t surprised.

First lady Melania Trump said in a tweet, in part, “I have mild symptoms, but overall feeling good.”

As of Friday afternoon, Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by Marine One with a fever, chills, congestion and cough.

“I pray for the president and his wife and family. I hope everyone is healthy. I hope and pray, people on both sides of the aisle, will take this more serious,” said community member Julio Mendoza.

“He has to make several important decisions that effects this country and other countries, so I’m sad that he’s sick,” said community member Robert Cursey.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the president will spend the next few days in the hospital. He will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed.

