199,595 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,560 deaths, 855 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 199,595 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, October 3. In addition, 2,560 people have died and 855 are currently hospitalized. Another 183,533 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 8,153 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 107 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,266

Bedford County – 1,397

Benton County – 343

Bledsoe County – 869

Blount County – 2,658

Bradley County – 3,022

Campbell County – 493

Cannon County – 312

Carroll County – 962

Carter County — 1,210

Cheatham County – 836

Chester County – 660

Claiborne County – 454

Clay County – 250

Cocke County – 776

Coffee County – 1,345

Crockett County — 570

Cumberland County – 1,259

Davidson County – 27,029

Decatur County – 557

DeKalb County – 589

Dickson County – 1,321

Dyer County – 1,501

Fayette County – 1,254

Fentress County – 642

Franklin County – 1,029

Gibson County – 1,800

Giles County – 678

Grainger County – 417

Greene County – 1,200

Grundy County – 359

Hamblen County – 2,010

Hamilton County – 9,835

Hancock County – 110

Hardeman County — 1,611

Hardin County – 1,099

Hawkins County – 861

Haywood County — 1,052

Henderson County — 1,223

Henry County — 650

Hickman County – 635

Houston County – 285

Humphreys County – 290

Jackson County – 352

Jefferson County – 1,211

Johnson County – 765

Knox County – 9879

Lake County – 932

Lauderdale County – 1,038

Lawrence County – 1,139

Lewis County — 221

Lincoln County – 657

Loudon County – 1,256

Macon County – 1,099

Madison County – 3,136

Marion County – 568

Marshall County – 815

Maury County – 2,500

McMinn County – 1,186

McNairy County — 953

Meigs County – 234

Monroe County – 1,110

Montgomery County – 3,212

Moore County — 189

Morgan County — 333

Obion County — 1,295

Overton County – 816

Perry County – 155

Pickett County — 140

Polk County – 414

Putnam County – 3,485

Rhea County – 886

Roane County – 944

Robertson County – 2,279

Rutherford County – 9,668

Scott County – 241

Sequatchie County – 250

Sevier County – 2,739

Shelby County – 31,482

Smith County – 778

Stewart County — 228

Sullivan County – 2,353

Sumner County – 5,016

Tipton County – 1,885

Trousdale County – 1,683

Unicoi County – 293

Union County — 403

Van Buren County – 170

Warren County – 1,113

Washington County – 2,460

Wayne County – 1,516

Weakley County — 1,259

White County – 896

Williamson County – 5,505

Wilson County – 3,675

Out of state – 2,935

Pending – 3,129

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 266

Asian – 1,835

Black or African-American – 36,035

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 152

Other/Multiracial – 23,666

White – 110,266

Pending – 27,375

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 134,097

Hispanic – 25,460

Pending – 40,038

Gender:

Female – 102,160

Male – 95,666

Pending – 1,769

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.