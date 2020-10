Business holds pottery pop-up event in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A pop-up pottery event appeared in downtown Jackson.

The event features art from five local artists. The event is hosted by East Mitchell Clay in Humboldt.

Love the art you see? Head over to theLOCAL on West Lafayette Street downtown.

They will be there until 4 p.m. on Saturday!

To stay up-to-date on East Mitchell Clay’s events, follow them on their Facebook page.