Community leaders host food drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of non-profit organizations wants to give back to the Jackson community.

Men on the Move and Benton Future Leaders hosted a food drive Saturday. This is the second time this year there has been a food drive.

Organizers say they plan to hold more of these food drives in the future, with one on November 11 and another sometime December.

Organizers say you will need to register online or register when you arrive in-person. Be sure you bring an ID.

City councilman for District 2, Johnny Dodd says what prompted them to want to do this was knowing people are struggling during these times. He says they simply just wanted to give back to the community.

“All over our city, we have a lot of people who are doing food drives. I think it’s much needed right now, just to get people ahead and give people opportunity. It’s always good to serve and give back,” Dodd said.

For more information, call Dodd at (731) 616-6475.