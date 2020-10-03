Estate sale held to raise funds for rescued horses

JACKSON, Tenn– “Every year it’s very important but this year it’s especially important because with the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been unable to have many of our other fundraisers that have people in smaller areas so this is going be one of the biggest fundraisers we have,” said Lori Collins, Director of Redemption Road Rescue.

Redemption Road Rescue held it’s 3rd estate sale, fundraising for horses who have been rescued from dangerous environments.

All of the items were donated by people in the community. They sold everything from household items, clothing, and even furniture.

“I hope that they know exactly where there money is going, that it’s going to help the horses. I hope that they find that amazing fun thing that they’re looking for. The big fun that you find at these sales and take it home and find out that’s worth lots and lots of more money they paid for it,” said Collins.

Volunteers were also a great help at the sale and Cullie Armour, a volunteer with the organization, says his love for animals is why he decided to help with the sale especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot less time to take care of donations and stuff like that so now doing this sale. [It] kind of brings in a lot more money for people,” said Armour.

Even though all of the proceeds go to helping the horses, the rescue wants to make sure the customer purchases are special.

For people who didn’t get the chance to go to the sale, it will end Oct. 4th.