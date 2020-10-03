From A Cold Start To A Pleasant Afternoon

Weather Update – 7:30 a.m. – Saturday, October 3rd

A cold start again for your Saturday morning at 37 degrees! We’ll start with beautiful sunshine today. Skies will become partly cloudy by afternoon with a high of 70.

Skies will increase in cloudiness overnight with a 20% chance of a shower mainly the first half of Sunday. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

We want be as cold overnight as cloud cover should keep our overnight lows in the upper 40’s along with cloudy skies. Scattered showers are expected to be back on Sunday, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

