Health department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; 3,147 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 76-year-old woman died October 1 and a 65-year-old man died September 21 due to complications from COVID-19. This brings the total number of residents who have died as a result of the virus to 68.

The health department also confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those cases include seven men and nine women, ranging in age from five-years-old to 70-years-old.

There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,809 (57.5%)

38301: 1,007 (32%)

38356: 53 (1.7%)

38391: 40 (1.3%)

38366: 46 (1.4%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 50 (1.6%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 35 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 20 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,003 (32%)

White: 1,328 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 77 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)

Unspecified: 667 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,748 (55.5%)

Male: 1,398 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,870 (91%)

Not recovered: 117 (4%)

Better: 59 (2%)

Unknown: 33 (1%)

Deaths: 68 (2%)

Age: