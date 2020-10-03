Health department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; 3,147 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 76-year-old woman died October 1 and a 65-year-old man died September 21 due to complications from COVID-19. This brings the total number of residents who have died as a result of the virus to 68.

The health department also confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those cases include seven men and nine women, ranging in age from five-years-old to 70-years-old.

There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,809 (57.5%)
  • 38301: 1,007 (32%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 46 (1.4%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 35 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 20 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,003 (32%)
  • White: 1,328 (42%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 77 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 667 (21%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,748 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,398 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,870 (91%)
  • Not recovered: 117 (4%)
  • Better: 59 (2%)
  • Unknown: 33 (1%)
  • Deaths: 68 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 136 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 411 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 596 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 480 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 421 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 458 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 336 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 174 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 125 (4%)
  • Unknown: 10 (0.5%)
