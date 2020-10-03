Health department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; 3,147 total cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department says a 76-year-old woman died October 1 and a 65-year-old man died September 21 due to complications from COVID-19. This brings the total number of residents who have died as a result of the virus to 68.
The health department also confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those cases include seven men and nine women, ranging in age from five-years-old to 70-years-old.
There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,809 (57.5%)
- 38301: 1,007 (32%)
- 38356: 53 (1.7%)
- 38391: 40 (1.3%)
- 38366: 46 (1.4%)
- 38343: 34 (1.1%)
- 38313: 50 (1.6%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 35 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 20 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,003 (32%)
- White: 1,328 (42%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 77 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)
- Unspecified: 667 (21%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,748 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,398 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,870 (91%)
- Not recovered: 117 (4%)
- Better: 59 (2%)
- Unknown: 33 (1%)
- Deaths: 68 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 136 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 411 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 596 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 480 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 421 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 458 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 336 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 174 (5.5%)
- 80+: 125 (4%)
- Unknown: 10 (0.5%)