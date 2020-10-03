Non-profit holds annual ‘Walk for Life’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizers with a local clinic are hard at work looking to raise money to expand their services across West Tennessee.

Birth Choice held its annual Walk for Life Saturday morning at West Jackson Baptist Church. It gives the community an opportunity to help raise funds for their clinic.

“Our clinic serves people who are facing unexpected pregnancies. We give free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds. We also minister to them in other ways, like with our parenting classes,” said Birth Choice Director of Development Tiffany Dawson.

Dawson says events like this are huge for the clinic. This is how they get the majority of their funding to be able to keep the clinic up and running and providing service to the community.

“We are a non-profit organization, and we don’t get any government funding. We run solely on donations from individuals, from churches, from some very generous organizations,” Dawson said. “And so all these people here who raised funds for us, this is how we are community funded.”

Compared to previous years, she says this is the biggest turnout walk. She says they’ve also raised more funds this year than last year.

“Our goal was $50,000. And I’m going to make an announcement today that, so far, what we know we’ve raised is about $51,000,” Dawson said. “So we’ve exceeded our goal and we’re probably going to have more than that as well, and we are just beyond thankful.”

Dawson says many young women might feel during these uncertain times that abortion is the only option, but the clinic sets to empower them that they can choose life.

Birth Choice is the only clinic in Jackson that offers these type of services. To donate or to learn more, visit their website.