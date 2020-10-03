Meet Huck, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Huck came to Saving the Animals Together after recovering from a gun shot wound to the shoulder and mange.

This sweet boy has survived so much in the year he’s been alive. However, his sweet personality and always happy-to-see-you attitude is infectious!

He is already house and crate trained and dog friendly. Huck would be an amazing running or hiking partner and is always ready for an adventure.

Huck is neutered, chipped and fully vetted. Huck is a one of kind dog, and looking for his best friend. Could that be you?

For more information on how to adopt Huck — or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.