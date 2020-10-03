Titans’ outbreak now 18, with Bills’ game possibly at risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The positive test results keep coming for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL’s first outbreak of COVID-19. One game already has been postponed and another rescheduled.

If the positive results don’t stop, the Titans’ next game, against Buffalo (3-0) on Oct. 11, could be at risk.

On Saturday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that another Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24.

The Patriots also reported Saturday a player tested positive ahead of their game at Kansas City against the Chiefs.