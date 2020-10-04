2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,149 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says there are now a total of 3,149 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new cases are one men and one women.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,810 (57.5%)

38301: 1,007 (32%)

38356: 53 (1.7%)

38391: 40 (1.3%)

38366: 46 (1.4%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 50 (1.6%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 35 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 21 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,003 (32%)

White: 1,329 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 77 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)

Unspecified: 668 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,749 (55.5%)

Male: 1,399 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,879 (91%)

Not recovered: 111 (4%)

Better: 60 (2%)

Unknown: 31 (1%)

Deaths: 68 (2%)

Age: