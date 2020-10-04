201,210 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,577 deaths, 791 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 201,210 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, October 4. In addition, 2,577 people have died and 791 are currently hospitalized. Another 184,404 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 8,304 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 108 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,278

Bedford County – 1,402

Benton County – 343

Bledsoe County – 871

Blount County – 2,678

Bradley County – 3,060

Campbell County – 509

Cannon County – 317

Carroll County – 974

Carter County — 1,217

Cheatham County – 841

Chester County – 661

Claiborne County – 453

Clay County – 259

Cocke County – 781

Coffee County – 1,372

Crockett County — 581

Cumberland County – 1,278

Davidson County – 27,185

Decatur County – 560

DeKalb County – 595

Dickson County – 1,329

Dyer County – 1,520

Fayette County – 1,282

Fentress County – 653

Franklin County – 1,038

Gibson County – 1,821

Giles County – 687

Grainger County – 430

Greene County – 1,214

Grundy County – 381

Hamblen County – 2,032

Hamilton County – 9,900

Hancock County – 111

Hardeman County — 1,623

Hardin County – 1,112

Hawkins County – 870

Haywood County — 1,058

Henderson County — 1,234

Henry County — 657

Hickman County – 290

Houston County – 290

Humphreys County – 293

Jackson County – 359

Jefferson County – 1,216

Johnson County – 771

Knox County – 9,963

Lake County – 935

Lauderdale County – 1,046

Lawrence County – 1,140

Lewis County — 227

Lincoln County – 659

Loudon County – 1,277

Macon County – 1,107

Madison County – 3,154

Marion County – 576

Marshall County – 824

Maury County – 2,528

McMinn County – 1,200

McNairy County — 960

Meigs County – 239

Monroe County – 1,123

Montgomery County – 3,235

Moore County — 193

Morgan County — 333

Obion County — 1,315

Overton County – 835

Perry County – 157

Pickett County — 145

Polk County – 423

Putnam County – 3,521

Rhea County – 896

Roane County – 954

Robertson County – 2,285

Rutherford County – 9,709

Scott County – 240

Sequatchie County –252

Sevier County – 2,747

Shelby County –31,600

Smith County – 797

Stewart County — 245

Sullivan County – 2,367

Sumner County – 5,044

Tipton County – 1,897

Trousdale County – 1,687

Unicoi County – 295

Union County — 412

Van Buren County – 170

Warren County – 1,120

Washington County – 2,488

Wayne County – 1,519

Weakley County — 1,269

White County – 910

Williamson County – 5,572

Wilson County – 3717

Out of state – 3,002

Pending – 3,164

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 267

Asian – 1,846

Black or African-American – 36,155

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 152

Other/Multiracial – 23,825

White – 111,153

Pending – 27,812

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 134,818

Hispanic – 25,508

Pending – 40,884

Gender:

Female – 103,031

Male – 96,394

Pending – 1,785

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.