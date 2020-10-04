Kids learn to fish, hunt at outdoor TWRA event

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted what they call the “Fun in the Outdoors” event for kids ages 6 through 15. Certified safety instructors taught everyone how to fish and shoot, especially to kids who have never had the experience.

“It’s like a shotgun one on one, bow shooting one on one, and fishing one on one to see if they like it and what they’re seeing out here today,” said TWRA Outreach and Communications Director, Amy Spencer. “A lot of kids are enjoying this and when they go home, we give them sheets where they can finish this education at home.”

Kids showed their excitement being able to catch their first fish or shoot their first hunting gun.

“I caught two fish and shot a lot of guns,” said one of the children who was at the event.

This experience means a lot to not only the children but to their parents as well. One mother, April McKinney, explains why she decided to let her child participate.

“Eaton has really been interested in outdoor activities, so I thought it would be really good to let him learn from professionals and learn how to shoot the right way,” said McKinney.

TWRA is making sure children are learning many lessons from this event and hopes it prepares them in the future.

“We make sure they learn a lot and what’s really adorable is that you see a kids who’s kind of timid and don’t what to shot at first but than they’re shooting away, ” said Spencer.