New photography business opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business opened up in the Hub City.

A grand opening was held for a photography business called Lasting Impressions on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Business owner Renee Anderson says she has been a photographer for three years. Saturday was the special opening for her studio.

She takes all types of photos, making people feel their best. She says even though she is opening her studio, she expects a greater out come for her business in the future.

“I would love to just have a big studio of my own that I own and that I can allow other new photographers to come in take pictures, to learn to be able to express what they know about photographer and just be a blessing to others,” Anderson said.

Anderson was surrounded by family and friends at the event. She says she hopes to inspire people with her photography.