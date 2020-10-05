203,699 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,597 deaths, 815 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 203,699 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, October 5. In addition, 2,597 people have died and 815 are currently hospitalized. Another 185,221 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 8,479 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 108 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,299

Bedford County – 1,412

Benton County – 345

Bledsoe County – 875

Blount County – 2,696

Bradley County – 3,093

Campbell County – 522

Cannon County – 324

Carroll County – 992

Carter County — 1,233

Cheatham County – 853

Chester County – 667

Claiborne County – 456

Clay County – 267

Cocke County – 793

Coffee County – 1,411

Crockett County — 593

Cumberland County – 1,298

Davidson County – 27,360

Decatur County – 566

DeKalb County – 598

Dickson County – 1,360

Dyer County – 1,549

Fayette County – 1,301

Fentress County – 666

Franklin County – 1,052

Gibson County – 1,851

Giles County – 725

Grainger County – 434

Greene County – 1,230

Grundy County – 389

Hamblen County – 2,061

Hamilton County – 9,964

Hancock County – 111

Hardeman County — 1,637

Hardin County – 1,124

Hawkins County – 893

Haywood County — 1,092

Henderson County — 1,244

Henry County — 666

Hickman County – 666

Houston County – 302

Humphreys County – 307

Jackson County – 362

Jefferson County – 1,243

Johnson County – 783

Knox County – 10,088

Lake County – 935

Lauderdale County – 1,063

Lawrence County – 1,160

Lewis County — 240

Lincoln County – 670

Loudon County – 1,307

Macon County – 1,110

Madison County – 3,194

Marion County – 582

Marshall County – 839

Maury County – 2,570

McMinn County – 1,224

McNairy County — 976

Meigs County – 240

Monroe County – 1,136

Montgomery County – 3,292

Moore County — 201

Morgan County — 340

Obion County — 1,362

Overton County – 856

Perry County – 157

Pickett County — 148

Polk County – 427

Putnam County – 3,556

Rhea County – 913

Roane County – 969

Robertson County – 2,298

Rutherford County – 9,807

Scott County – 245

Sequatchie County – 260

Sevier County – 2,767

Shelby County – 31,840

Smith County – 808

Stewart County — 250

Sullivan County – 2,395

Sumner County – 5,088

Tipton County – 1,921

Trousdale County – 1,692

Unicoi County – 297

Union County — 417

Van Buren County – 170

Warren County – 1,135

Washington County – 2,512

Wayne County – 1,521

Weakley County — 1,288

White County – 930

Williamson County – 5,674

Wilson County – 3,788

Out of state – 3,103

Pending – 3,273

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 268

Asian – 1,861

Black or African-American – 36,354

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 156

Other/Multiracial – 23,993

White – 112,368

Pending – 28,699

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 135,812

Hispanic – 25,581

Pending – 42,306

Gender:

Female – 104,372

Male – 97,521

Pending – 1,806

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.