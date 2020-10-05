8 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,157 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
There are now a total of 3,157 cases of COVID-19 confirmed.
Those cases include three men and five women, ranging in age from 3-years-old to 51-years-old.
The health department says there are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,818 (57.6%)
- 38301: 1,007 (31.9%)
- 38356: 53 (1.7%)
- 38391: 40 (1.3%)
- 38366: 46 (1.4%)
- 38343: 34 (1.1%)
- 38313: 50 (1.6%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 35 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 21 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,005 (32%)
- White: 1,334 (42%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 77 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)
- Unspecified: 669 (21%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,754 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,402 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,893 (92%)
- Not recovered: 106 (3%)
- Better: 59 (2%)
- Unknown: 31 (1%)
- Deaths: 68 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 137 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 412 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 599 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 482 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 422 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 459 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 336 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 174 (5.5%)
- 80+: 125 (4%)
- Unknown: 11 (0.5%)