8 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,157 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now a total of 3,157 cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

Those cases include three men and five women, ranging in age from 3-years-old to 51-years-old.

The health department says there are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,818 (57.6%)

38301: 1,007 (31.9%)

38356: 53 (1.7%)

38391: 40 (1.3%)

38366: 46 (1.4%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 50 (1.6%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 35 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 21 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,005 (32%)

White: 1,334 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 77 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)

Unspecified: 669 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,754 (55.5%)

Male: 1,402 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,893 (92%)

Not recovered: 106 (3%)

Better: 59 (2%)

Unknown: 31 (1%)

Deaths: 68 (2%)

Age: