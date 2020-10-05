Free hair cuts, lessons offered in Humboldt barber’s mentoring program

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Maurice Patterson, owner of ReeseKutz Hair Studio in Humboldt, is helping the community by offering free haircut classes on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It was placed on my heart two months ago to start a mentoring program for the youth, and also a second chance program for felons,” Patterson said.

Patterson says he wanted to teach youth the art of barbering, while also providing them a trade to take with them and master.

“This program has been successful,” Patterson said. “I’ve been having people come every week enthused about learning about barbering and it’s also a way for me to keep them out of trouble.”

Patterson says having classes like this gives felons hope, and it also gives them an opportunity they normally don’t have.

“I combined it as a second chance program for felons because sometimes people don’t give us a chance in life so I’m giving them opportunity also,” Patterson said.

He encourages everyone to come out to get a free barbering lesson or even if you just want a free haircut.

He says all you need to bring with you is an open mind and listening ears.

Patterson says walk-ins are welcome and he hopes to see both men and women attend his classes.

